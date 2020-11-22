TheWolfpacker - Column: Resilient NC State finds a way to overcome itself

Column: Resilient NC State finds a way to overcome itself
This game unfolded exactly like everyone expected — a defensive slugfest preventing two offenses from seemingly even able to get first downs for long stretches of time.
Who are we kidding?
NC State prevailed 15-14 over No. 21 Liberty in a thriller only because it came down to a blocked field goal from emerging NC State special teams superstar and redshirt junior Vi Jones. It was the last in a series of stops and big plays by the Wolfpack defense and special teams to deliver the victory.
That was anything but the perceived formula for winning in a game that featured two high-powered offenses seemingly playing their best football of the season coming into Saturday.
And the truth was that it was a win that came in spite of NC State's offense, because the truth is the performance delivered by the defense was worthy of an easy win for the Wolfpack, infinitely easier than having the heart-pounding moments in the final minutes.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news