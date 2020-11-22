TheWolfpacker - Column: Resilient NC State finds a way to overcome itself

This game unfolded exactly like everyone expected — a defensive slugfest preventing two offenses from seemingly even able to get first downs for long stretches of time.

Who are we kidding?

NC State prevailed 15-14 over No. 21 Liberty in a thriller only because it came down to a blocked field goal from emerging NC State special teams superstar and redshirt junior Vi Jones. It was the last in a series of stops and big plays by the Wolfpack defense and special teams to deliver the victory.

That was anything but the perceived formula for winning in a game that featured two high-powered offenses seemingly playing their best football of the season coming into Saturday.