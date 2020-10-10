As the media waited on the Zoom call to begin, in what has become the ultimate sign of covering college football in 2020, it became clear that computer set up in front of an empty chair was near the NC State locker room.

Otherwise, the celebration being heard was incredibly boisterous.

Wolfpack football is 3-1 overall and in the ACC, and with each win there are more positive signs of a team that is coming together.

It has become clear that NC State has some nice talent, and a lot of it is young. With that youth are going to come the inconsistencies, even within a game itself. Thus as much as the Wolfpack stepped up to the occasion Saturday during a 38-21 win at Virginia, there is still plenty of room for growth.

Some examples: