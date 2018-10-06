In the first quarter, NC State redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas settled under a punt only to get leveled by a perfectly timed hit from Boston College junior defensive back Mehdi El Attrach, forcing a fumble that El Attrach recovered at the NC State 20.

Early in the second quarter, NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, on third and goal from the Boston College 4, threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Boston College star senior defensive end Zach Allen at the 1-yard line. The pick came after NCSU had seemingly overcome a rare bad shotgun snap from fifth-year senior Garrett Bradbury that had resulted in a 15-yard loss.

On the next Wolfpack possession, Finley never seem to see Boston College senior linebacker Kevin Bletzer in coverage and threw an interception right to him at the Boston College 21-yard line. Finley, who had just one pick all season, had suddenly thrown two in the first half. He has thrown a pair of picks in four previous career games at NCSU. The Pack had lost all four.

NC State started the second half with a long drive that consumed the first 9:09 off the clock, yet its 19-yard field goal attempt from reliable freshman kicker Christopher Dunn was blocked by Bletzer due to what appeared to be a breakdown in the blocking assignments on the left side of the line.

Early in the fourth quarter, NC State was driving when on first down from the Boston College 33, freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. fumbled while being hit in the backfield, which the Eagles recovered at the 36.

Then with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles seemed to have fooled NC State into thinking a punt return was on and successfully rushed senior A.J. Cole’s punt, blocking the kick and easily recovering the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Three offensive turnovers and an epically bad day on special teams. Add it up and it should be a Wolfpack loss.

NC State won 28-23.

Not because Boston College had their own comedy of errors. BC’s lone turnover came when the refs swallowed its whistle while senior running back Ben Glines was fighting for yards at the NC State 2 and fifth-year senior Wolfpack linebacker Germaine Pratt emerged from the pile with the football.

NC State won for two reasons: chiefly because for three-plus quarters despite the errors NC State was a far superior team to a shorthanded Boston College squad that played without star sophomore running back A.J. Dillon. And then it won because at the end the Wolfpack did not buckle under pressure.

It can thank veteran leadership for that. Pratt, the senior, made a huge defensive play when he came up with the fumble with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. came up with a first-down run of seven yards when 3:29 left just after BC had used its last timeout.

Then Finley connected with fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis on a 21-yard pass down to the Boston College 12 with 1:17 left, allowing NC State to kneel on it for the final two plays.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren noted that no one on NC State’s sideline was flinching while BC scored 20 unanswered points to cut what had been a 28-3 third quarter lead for NC State down to 28-23.

“You talk about seniors, and guys making plays in their last year is what you hope for,” Doeren said. “It’s great to see that.”

The stats bear out the dominance. NC State outgained Boston College 533 total yards to 318. It had possession for 41:30 compared to 18:30 for the Eagles. NCSU was 10 of 15 on third downs while BC was just 1 of 10. The no-name defense held BC to just 171 total yards through three quarters and limited the Eagles to just one first down after the three first half turnovers and the blocked field goal in the third quarter.

The only reason this game was close was because of NC State’s mistakes.

And the only reason NCSU overcame them was because the older guys made plays when they needed to be made in the fourth quarter.

Thus the ranting and raving over the self-inflicted errors can come when the team meets later to go over the tape. For now, it’s earned the right to savor being 5-0 and ranked headed into a bye before a high profile matchup at a top-four Clemson squad Oct. 20.

“It’s a great place to be right now, getting ready for a heck of a team down the road, but our players are excited and they deserved to be,” Doeren said.