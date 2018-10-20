After watching the Tigers roll 41-7, the first reality is simple: Clemson is better than NC State.

That’s not a newsflash either. Even those who thought the Wolfpack could make a competitive game of it in Death Valley did so with the understood notion that a Clemson team, which head coach Dave Doeren described earlier in the week as a collection of top-five recruiting classes, had more talent on its sideline.

The thought was that NC State might match up well with Clemson. That its passing game might be good enough to attack the potential Achilles’ heel of the Tigers defense and its secondary. That the Wolfpack was physical enough to hold its own on the lines.

But that didn’t happen.

Clemson’s secondary accepted the challenge and passed with more than flying colors. The mismatch actually turned out to be Clemson’s passing game against NC State’s secondary.

Clemson is likely a College Football Playoffs team. It certainly looked and played the part of one Saturday. NC State stood little chance unless it executed without mistakes.

But that didn’t happen either.

Usually sure-handed junior receiver Kelvin Harmon dropped a likely huge gain, at a minimum, on NC State’s third drive in what could have been an answer to the Tigers jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

Steady fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury, an All-American candidate, had a miscommunication with his roommate, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, leading to a bad snap with the Pack driving in the second quarter trying to cut into that still 14-0 lead. The fumble was recovered near midfield by Clemson junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and converted into a touchdown.

On NCSU’s next possession, Finley’s pass bounced off the hands of fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis and an interception was returned all the way to the NC State 4-yard line. The Tigers, after adding a field goal, had 10 points off NC State’s two turnovers in the final 2:15 of the first half.

Finley also threw an interception on NC State’s opening drive of the second half in the red zone.

Thus the other reality of the game is described in the simplest of coach speak.

“I just don’t think we played well and they’re really good,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren summed up after the loss. “You do those two things it’s not going to be a good day.”

“The past two years we were executing, we were doing what we supposed to do,” Bradbury said, referring to two consecutive close losses to Clemson. “We weren’t beating ourselves, and we beat ourselves way too many times tonight.

"If we want to win, coming here, we can’t beat ourselves. We did that from the first snap of the ball.”

Compounding NC State’s matters is Clemson was clearly ready for NC State. It attacked weaknesses with clear precision — other than a goof up on a fake field goal that was probably unnecessary. Clemson tried it on fourth and one at the NC State 16. With its running game it probably would have been better off just handing off.

It also had a couple penalties inside the five-yard line right before halftime following Finley's interception that led to a short field goal when the Tigers were clearly itching to try once for the end zone with six seconds left.

Otherwise, Clemson was sharp. Its freshman quarterback probably had the many NFL scouts in attendance salivating over his pro potential. If he didn’t, then the young receivers like sophomore Tee Higgins probably did.

"They came out and handled their business, and we came out and we didn't," redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers summarized following the game.

It would have taken a pretty herculean effort to hang around with that version of the Tigers on its homecoming weekend. NC State failed to do that. Clemson deserves a lot of the credit for that, but the onus will be on the Wolfpack not to repeat that effort going forward. The Pack is not likely facing this big of a test for the rest of the year.

The best way to recover after being routed in a game like this year is get up, dust yourself off and tip your cap to Clemson. The Tigers earned that. Then move forward and try to be a better version of yourselves for the second half of the season.