Things were going swimmingly for NC State going into the bye week. Now it is facing some adversity. How will it respond?

There’s a lot to unpack from a 51-41 shootout loss at Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

The Pack looked totally unprepared at the start in falling behind 24-7. The positive is that NC State did not quit and actually took over at its own 14-yard line with 3:12 left down 44-41 with a distinct feeling that, based on how easily it had scored touchdowns on all three of its previous second half drives, it would go down and somehow steal a win.

Alas it was not meant to be. Perhaps the injuries started to show. Redshirt junior Tyrone Riley, subbing for an injured redshirt sophomore Justin Witt at right tackle, struggled on the final possession trying to block Syracuse star defensive end Alton Robinson. On third and 10, Robinson blew right past Riley and hurried sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley into an ill-advised interception with 2:18 left.

Three plays later, NC State had the Orange facing a third and 11 at the 22 with 2:04 left after calling a pair of timeouts. True freshman corner Teshaun Smith, starting because junior Nick McCloud was injured, committed what may have been an unnecessary pass interference penalty, essentially sealing NC State’s fate.

NC State was also playing without freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. and fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis, and senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. was clearly gutting it out en route to 65 yards on 19 carries.

Yet while the list of wounded may have played a role, the ultimate culprit lies at a defense that for the second straight week looked like it was dealing more with the heavy losses of senior talent than any kind of injury. Simply put, they were gashed by Syracuse, badly.

The numbers bear it out. Syracuse senior quarterback Eric Dungey, who was benched last week against UNC, returned to form at NC State’s expense. The preseason All-ACC candidate torched the Wolfpack, completing 27 of 38 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Four different Orange receivers had at least 80 yards receiving and two went over 100 yards.

Throw in a trick pass and one series for freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito, and the Pack gave up a startling 480 passing yards. That included a mind-numbing 29-yard pass when NC State had Syracuse facing third and 21 in the fourth quarter. Syracuse would average 16.0 yards per completion.

Overall the Orange had 561 total yards.

NC State’s offense was not without blame. Finley’s penchant for throwing high during the first half may have cost NC State some points, and the Pack twice had to settle for field goals in the red zone in the second quarter, which would prove costly later.

The end result is that the month of October ended in a thud for NC State. A two-game road swing after the bye has left NC State bruised, battered and beaten. It returns to Carter-Finley Stadium next Saturday in Raleigh trying to pick up the pieces against a desperate Florida State squad facing its own issues. First-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart called out his team following a 59-10 thrashing to Clemson, lamenting that some players appeared to quit on the team. If FSU is going to keep its active 36-year streak of bowl appearances alive, a win Saturday for them almost feels paramount.

NC State has its own reassessing to do. The chorus after the 41-7 loss at Clemson was it needed to get back to being themselves. The reality after Syracuse may be that the Pack has been exposed some. Can they shore that up against a back half of the ACC schedule that is, on paper, considerably softer than the first half. In other words, can NC State get right?

NC State’s first four ACC opponents — Virginia, Boston College, Clemson and Syracuse — happen to be the four teams in the ACC that are now bowl eligible. Collectively the four have gone 15-4 in ACC play, and the Pack is responsible for two of those losses, undefeated and the consensus No. 2 team in the country Clemson is responsible for another.

That is an important fact for the doomsday crowd to consider. Nor should anyone ignore the show that the offense put on the field Saturday despite missing some key contributors in the second half up until Finley’s interception and being slow to rev up. NC State did have 41 points and 541 total yards against the Orange.

The final four teams in the ACC on NC State’s schedule combined to give up 181 points (or 45.25 points) and an average of 517.8 yards per game on Saturday. One team, Wake Forest, has fired its defensive coordinator, and another, Louisville, has plenty of its fans wondering why it hasn’t.

Thus next Saturday against FSU is an easy storyline: which team at a crossroads for their season will answer in the right direction. For NC State, that question will probably have to be answered by its defense.