On the evening of Sept. 21, after a 34-23 win over Ball State at home to conclude NC State football’s non-conference slate with a 3-1 record, we wrote that the season-defining four-game stretch for the Wolfpack was approaching.

Four games against ACC opponents, three on the road. All perhaps winnable but also all losable.

Four games later, during which NCSU went 1-3, the defining reality is settling in — this team, in its current configuration which includes a bevy of injuries that continued to pile on Saturday, has too many holes on both sides of the ball.