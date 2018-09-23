It’s been a weird almost two weeks for NC State football.

The great uncertainty of whether or not a marquee showdown with West Virginia would take place quickly turned into the reality of an unexpected bye week when the game was essentially cancelled. Football then became a secondary thought as players waited out to see what kind of havoc Hurricane Florence would have on the region.

Then came a return to the field with a tricky assignment: at Marshall. The Thundering Herd win 83 percent of the time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., and this was not an ordinary home contest.

NC State became a rare Power Five opponent to play at Marshall. The crowd would be the 12th largest ever. A green-and-white stripe-out was organized, and the game was preceded by a moving tribute to former Marshall quarterback Reggie Oliver, who famously throw a touchdown as time expired to help the Thundering Herd shock Xavier and win its first home game following the tragedy of the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash that took 75 lives, including most of the players on Marshall’s football team.

Oliver passed away at the age of 66 on Aug. 15 after suffering a serious head injury in a fall.

“It’s a pretty neat place to play,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren acknowledged. “It’s green and white and 'Go Marshall' and all the stuff going on in the first half. I thought it was an awesome environment.”

Many anticipated a competitive game, including Las Vegas, which penciled the Pack in as a six-point favorite at game time.

Yet the final result was, ironically, the exact same as a year ago — a 37-20 Wolfpack win. The score was the same, but this year’s victory was more impressive.

“I’m really proud of them,” Doeren said following the win. “I think there were a lot of distractions in their world last week. It’d be easy to be off our game a little bit. And I told them that was a concern, and our guys rose to occasion.”

NC State repeatedly rose to the occasion.

It was NC State who started fast, leading 10-0 one play into the second quarter. When Marshall struck with an 82-yard passing touchdown to speedy receiver Marcel Williams to cut the Pack’s lead to 10-7, NC State scored the next 13 points of the half to lead 23-7 at the break.

When Marshall received a bone-jarring hit from linebacker Jaquan Yulee that forced a fumble by NC State redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley on his kickoff return that was returned by the Herd’s Artis Johnson for a 22-yard touchdown, NC State’s lead was suddenly just 23-17 not even halfway through the third quarter.

No problem for NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley. He completed a 42-yard pass to fifth-year senior Stephen Louis and a 30-yarder for a touchdown to sophomore Emeka Emezie. Marshall’s momentum was effectively stopped.

When Marshall may have one last chance, possesssing the ball down 30-20, NCSU redshirt junior safety Jarius Morehead picked off an ill-advised pass from Marshall rookie quarterback Isaiah Green and returned it 57 yards for a score with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

“That was what I was most proud of tonight,” Doeren noted. “It seemed like every time they got momentum, it was (snaps finger) bam, we got right back on them.”

Before the game, Morehead had a chance to get a preview of one of NC State’s future opponents. He watched a ranked Boston College team lose at Purdue, 30-13. Morehead probably had no clue that hours later, a ranked Virginia Tech squad would lose 49-35 at Old Dominion, who was 0-3 with a 42-point season-opening loss to Liberty to its credit. He also probably was unaware that No. 5 Oklahoma needed overtime to beat Army at home, the same Army team that lost by 20 points at Duke to start the year.

Any given Saturday, weird things can happen in college football. All the ingredients seemed to be there for that to potentially be the case for NC State at Marshall, but instead it went to script.

NC State was a more talented team, and it showed. It outgained Marshall 502-324 total yards, including 125-54 on the ground. NCSU won the turnover margin 3-1 and time of possession 34:40-25:20.

The Wolfpack did what a good Power Five conference team is expected to do when it plays at a Group of Five conference team, even one as highly respected at Marshall. And NC State did it under less than ideal circumstances.

“It was a good team win,” Doeren concluded. “There’s some things we have to work on obviously and we will, but coming off a week where we thought we were going to play an didn’t and then have a scare and then play in a place where 83 percent of the teams that come in and lose, that’s a pretty good win.”