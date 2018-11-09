After a game like NC State’s 27-23 loss at home to 20-point underdog Wake Forest, any self-evaluation of the performance must be handled by being honest with yourself.

In this case, the NC State football squad should accept that there are no excuses for what happened Thursday night.

Wake Forest did not magically have one of those nights on NC State. The fact is that the Wolfpack should have put that game away far earlier despite playing collectively one of its worst games all season, including the lopsided 41-7 loss at Clemson. The Tigers had a large part in NC State playing poorly. Wake Forest not nearly as much.

Yet when you let a team hang around, bad things can happen. NC State gave the Deacons life, and when it mattered Wake Forest delivered and won the game. And that’s on the Wolfpack.

The game starting promisingly enough. Fifth-year senior corner Maurice Trowell nearly took the opening kickoff to the house but was stopped at midfield. Against a defense ranked No. 122 out of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision coming into the game in yards allowed, surely NC State was going to quickly score a touchdown.

Instead, senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. was stopped for a 3-yard loss on first down, and two short passes to the sideline were both off the mark and well-covered by a Wake Forest that almost seemed to know what was coming. But the Pack received a gift. Inexplicably Wake Forest star redshirt sophomore receiver Greg Dortch mishandled the punt and NC State redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley outfought him for the football at the Wake Forest 12.

Surely the Pack would score a touchdown here. Instead, a reverse to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers goes for a yard, Gallaspy loses a yard on second down and a fade route to the end zone to sophomore Emeka Emezie is well-covered. NC State has to kick a 29-yard field goal to go up 3-0 while having negative-3 yards of total offense in six plays on its first two drives.

It began a weird night in which the Deacons seemed to know every running play when it was coming, as if NC State was a pitcher tipping off its pitches. A night where typically sure-handed receivers dropped easy, uncontested passes, including redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline in the end zone forcing one of three field goals NC State had to kick in the red zone.

A night where a redshirt sophomore quarterback in Jamie Newman making his first career start was allowed to get comfortable in the fourth quarter and lead Wake Forest on two touchdown drives in the final 9:16 after Wake and three in its final four possessions after being held to a two field goals, one from 47 yards, it in its first eight drives (not counting a two-play drive to end the first half).

It would not have taken much for NC State to have had a much larger lead than 13-3 at halftime and probably have the game on the verge of being put away. One or two more first downs in the fourth quarter probably would have done the trick, too.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren handled the postgame well, owning up to the loss while not hiding his disappointment. He’s handled tough defeats before, but this one had to rank near the top of excruciating setbacks. When the Pack lost at a bad East Carolina team two years ago, at least that game was on the road versus a rival and against a relative unknown in head coach Scottie Montgomery’s second game at the helm.

A home loss to Louisville after starting 4-0 in 2015 could partially be explained by a midweek expulsion of star running back Shadrach Thornton from the team and the subsequent distraction it caused. A 2016 home loss to Boston College was probably partially a hangover from letting a win at eventual national champion Clemson slip away two weeks before and struggling to recover.

Those excuses don’t apply this week. NC State had all the motivating factors in its favor. It was senior night with an undefeated home record and a potential track towards a major bowl in sight.

“Obviously I think we weren’t crisp at all in the first half,” Doerne said. “What was the exact reason for that, I’m not sure. Is it this talk of what they could end up being? Is it the talk the seniors and three offensive linemen being seniors and being emotional in the beginning of the game? I’m not sure.”

Who knows why NC State came out unfocused, or whatever adjective you prefer. Maybe it took Wake Forest lightly. Maybe it was the short week. Maybe NC State let its guard down after going through its toughest stretch of the year. Maybe the pregame emotions got the better of them.

Whatever the reason was, it was inexcusable.

“I take responsibility anytime my team doesn’t play the way that it can, and I do,” Doeren said. “We had a lot of opportunities and there is a lot of things that happened throughout the course of the game that led to the result.”