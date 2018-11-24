There is a lot to unpack from NC State’s 34-28 win in overtime against archrival North Carolina.

It’s the Pack’s third straight win over the Heels overall and third consecutive triumph at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Head coach Dave Doeren and the seniors he recruited have never lost at UNC, prompting sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, in a rare moment of smack talk from the normally reserved interview, to say, “We nicknamed this stadium Carter-Finley North.”

Technically Chapel Hill might be more west than north of Raleigh, but the point stands. This game showed the emotions of a rivalry contest — even in front of a sparse crowd that had its fair share of red or during a dismal first half performance that saw both teams struggling and NC State up 7-6 on UNC only because the Heels senior punter Hunter Lent dropped a long snap in the end zone and was then hit as he desperately tried to get his kickoff.

Lent probably broke a dubious record with his one-yard punt to the UNC 4-yard line when it was over, and NC State score two plays later.

The emotions were there when tempers flared after the game and players from both teams were seen on video throwing punches, potentially leading to punishment next week ahead of the Pack’s regular season finale against East Carolina.

Ultimately the story of this game is senior running back named Reggie Gallaspy Jr. The stat line would be telling enough: 27 rushes for 129 yards and matching a school record with five touchdowns. But it goes deeper than that.

Gallaspy was a four-star recruit in the 2014 class coming out of Southern Guilford High in Greensboro, N.C. He ran for over 3,000 yards as a senior in high school. He had his options, but part of the reason he chose NC State was because of head coach Dave Doeren’s philosophy.

“I’ve always said your attitude comes from your run game,” Doeren noted. “You throw to score, but you run to win. I believe that. It’s a DNA thing with the football team.”

Gallaspy’s career though never seemed to go as planned. For one, his timing was not good. He had to wait behind a pair of NFL running backs in Matthew Dayes and Nyheim Hines, both of whom rushed for over 1,000 yards over the past two years: Dayes in 2016 and Hines in 2017.

There’s also the fact that Gallaspy has seemingly never been healthy. It’s been widely reported that Gallaspy had knee surgery this past offseason. What was not as well known was that he had gallbladder surgery, too.

“I didn’t really have enough time to come back and work on a lot of things,” Gallaspy noted. “For the first couple of games it was kind of like camp, scrimmages, things of that nature.

“I’ve been through a lot since I’ve been here.”

Indeed, the former high school star is a true test to patience and perseverance. Which led Doeren to pay Gallaspy perhaps the most ultimate compliment that a coach could provide one of his players.

“Reggie’s got heart,” Doeren noted. “I was hugging him in the locker room, my sons were next to me. I told him that I hope my boys have the same heart he has when they got older because that kid is 100 percent heart.”

Gallaspy understands what it means to be a father. He has a two-year old daughter himself that he plays for every Saturday. Gallaspy played for more than her however. He had a heavy heart when Dr. Ira Rubin, a chiropractor in Raleigh who worked with the team and passed away on Thanksgiving. Rubin had helped Gallaspy overcome some of his injuries.

Gallaspy also played for his team, earning their respect through his work even with all the setbacks that dated back to his rookie season.

"I have been injured ever since I stepped foot on campus. … Things didn’t pan out like you wanted them to coming in as a freshman," Gallaspy said. "You come in, you expect to start doing things early on for the university. Things like that didn’t happen for me. I just trust in the process, believe in God and just lean on my buddies. They helped me fight throughout the whole situation. Just having the opportunity to play my senior year — still a little dinged up here and there with my knee and my ankle — still to go out and give my all.

“The boys respect me for that. I love them. I would do anything for those guys.”

That includes scoring every touchdown if he has to, which he did Saturday. Gallaspy summed up his feeling in one word: amazing. Hearing Doeren call him a role model for his sons was a fitting cap on the afternoon.

“It’s amazing to have somebody as your head coach and somebody who is supposed to be a role model for you sit there and tell you that,” Gallaspy said.

Gallaspy’s story is what Saturday's rivalry games was all about.