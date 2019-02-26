After a change of heart, Coastal Carolina defensive end transfer Jeffrey Gunter is going to be playing football closer to home at NC State. Gunter confirmed the news to The Wolfpacker early Tuesday morning and then made an official announcement on his Twitter page. Gunter had previously agreed to transfer to Syracuse, but the Durham, N.C., native instead will suit up for the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder will have two seasons of eligibility left. He played all 12 games as a true freshman and started against Arkansas, during which he assisted on a tackle for loss. Overall he had 26 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, a pass breakup.

This past season he blossomed and was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference after making a team-high 14 tackles for loss, two off the team record and fourth best in the conference.

He also finished with 49 tackles, five sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal.

Gunter played his high school football at Riverside High School.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Gunter later.