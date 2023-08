GREENSBORO — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley coach Darryl Brown will have another former player to watch play for NC State.

Before Brown arrived at Grimsley in Jan. 2016, he had been at Greensboro Southern Guilford, where he had record setting running back Reggie Gallaspy in the class of 2015. Gallaspy played in 46 games at NC State and tallied 459 carries for 2,153 yards and 31 touchdowns. He stayed healthy his senior year and had his role expand in 2018, and he broke out for 1,091 yards and 18 scores for the Wolfpack.

Grimsley senior wide receiver Terrell Anderson verbally committed to NC State on Saturday, and Brown believes it will be a good fit.