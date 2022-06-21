Coach: Isaiah Shirley expected to be dominant player this fall
New NC State football commit Isaiah Shirley is the first Power Five Conference player from his high school in the 20-year history of Rivals.com.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Shirley plays for coach Ryan Habich at Boone (N.C.) Watauga High, who has produced some recent players to hometown Appalachian State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news