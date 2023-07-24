The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups going into fall camp and summarize where NC State stands. Today, the cornerbacks position is previewed.

NC State will soon be starting fall camp and gearing up for the season opener at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

NC State returns one of the best cornerback duos in the ACC with first-team all-conference performer Aydan White and experienced veteran Shyheim Battle.

White, who attended Arden (N.C.) Christ School, completely emerged last season and is now on NFL teams radars. He only stared a pair of games in 2021.

White had 46 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes broken up, four tackles for loss and one sack last year. Two of his interceptions came against Charleston Southern, including a 84-yard pick six.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder will challenge for All-American honors this season, but did miss the spring due to injury. Pro Football Focus had him playing the most coverage snaps in the country (482) without allowing a touchdown last year.

The 6-2, 195-pound Battle has played extensively the last three years for the Wolfpack. The former Rocky Mount (N.C.) High four-star prospect by Rivals.com, will be the full-time starter this season, after starting in seven games last year. He had 34 tackles, two interceptions, five passes broken up and two tackles for loss in 11 games played last year.

Battle had interceptions against both East Carolina and Florida State. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021.

Projected starters: Junior Aydan White and redshirt junior Shyheim Battle.

Projected backups: Senior Teshaun Smith and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton.

Comments: Depth at cornerback will be one of the main projects of fall camp.

Senior Teshaun Smith, who returned healthy last year, has the most experience and brings a rangy 6-3 and 185 pounds to the position. Smith was credited with eight tackles and two passes defended in 11 games played last year.

However, two newcomers are set to battle to get on the field early.

Junior college transfer Terrente Hinton, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is coming off a successful year at Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. The 6-3, 212-pounder is easily the biggest of NC State’s cornerbacks, and he had 18 tackles and one interception last year.

Freshman Brandon Cisse arrived as an early enrollee last spring and was thrown into the fire. The former Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High standout brings good sped and ball skills, and was a quality prep wide receiver. The 6-0, 180-pounder has a legit shot at making the two-deep.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Nate Evans and possibly redshirt junior Cecil Powell could be in the mix, but both are coming off injuries. In the case of Powell, he’s missed multiple years, but he did do some of the practice activities last spring. The 6-0, 210-pound Powell is a terrific athlete when healthy.

Wide receiver Christopher Scott has played cornerback in the past, but is currently listed at receiver.