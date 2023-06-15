NC State will be hosting Gulf Shores (Ala.) High senior defensive back/running back Ronnie Royal III this Friday-through-Sunday. Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Gulf Shores (Ala.) High senior defensive back/running back Ronnie Royal III is visiting NC State this Friday-through-Sunday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Statistics

Junior year: He rushed 129 times for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, and caught a staggering 61 balls for 876 yards and eight scores. He also added 124 kick return yards and 56 punt return yards. He even threw a 31-yard touchdown pass. Royal added 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions on defense. Sophomore year: He rushed 221 times for 1,350 yards and 19 touchdowns, and caught seven passes for 76 yards. He had 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Recruitment

Royal earned early offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Florida State and Central Florida. NC State and Boston College have both prioritized him in recent months, and he went to see the Eagles last weekend, with the Wolfpack this upcoming weekend. NC State is looking at him in the secondary. He has at least 23 offers including Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Central Florida, among others.

Offer date

