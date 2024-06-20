Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Bolder has had several schools recruit him heavily, but he has officially visited Virginia and Georgia thus far, with NC State this weekend. Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina were also in the mix.

Bolder also has P4 offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty and Temple.