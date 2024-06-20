NC State official visit primer: Wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder
NC State will be hosting Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Junior year: Bolder caught 43 passes for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
Bolder has had several schools recruit him heavily, but he has officially visited Virginia and Georgia thus far, with NC State this weekend. Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina were also in the mix.
Bolder also has P4 offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty and Temple.
