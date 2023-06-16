News More News
ago football Edit

NC State official visit primer: DB commit Asaad Brown

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Baltimore (Md.) Mount Zion High senior cornerback commit Asaad Brown this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.

Baltimore (Md.) Mount Zion High senior cornerback commit Asaad Brown will officially visit NC State this Friday-through-Sunday.
Baltimore (Md.) Mount Zion High senior cornerback commit Asaad Brown will officially visit NC State this Friday-through-Sunday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruitment

Slow and steady won the race for NC State over Virginia and others in the end, and now the Wolfpack will try and hang on to his commitment after he shined at various camps this spring, like the Rivals Camp Series.

Brown narrowed his list to NC State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, on Sept. 12, 2022. Virginia has been added to the mix after the new staff has prioritized him. NC State was the best at consistently recruiting him, thanks in part to nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsey.

Offer date

Highlights

