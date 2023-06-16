Slow and steady won the race for NC State over Virginia and others in the end, and now the Wolfpack will try and hang on to his commitment after he shined at various camps this spring, like the Rivals Camp Series.

Brown narrowed his list to NC State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, on Sept. 12, 2022. Virginia has been added to the mix after the new staff has prioritized him. NC State was the best at consistently recruiting him, thanks in part to nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsey.