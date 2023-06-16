NC State official visit primer: DB commit Asaad Brown
NC State will be hosting Baltimore (Md.) Mount Zion High senior cornerback commit Asaad Brown this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.
Recruitment
Slow and steady won the race for NC State over Virginia and others in the end, and now the Wolfpack will try and hang on to his commitment after he shined at various camps this spring, like the Rivals Camp Series.
Brown narrowed his list to NC State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, on Sept. 12, 2022. Virginia has been added to the mix after the new staff has prioritized him. NC State was the best at consistently recruiting him, thanks in part to nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsey.
Offer date
Highlights
