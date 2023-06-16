Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.

NC State will be hosting Stockbridge (Ga.) High senior running back commit Jayden "Duke" Scott this Friday-through-Sunday.

Sophomore year: He rushed 75 times for 459 yards and six touchdowns in four games, plus added two receptions for 17 yards.

Junior year: He rushed 64 times for 542 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games.

NC State zeroed in on Scott and the recruiting prowess of running backs coach Todd Goebbel locked him in.

Scott picked NC State over finalists Wake Forest and Rutgers, and also considered Duke, Northwestern, South Carolina and Louisville. He had 32 scholarship offers, 18 of which came from Power Five Conference programs.



