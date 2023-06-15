Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High senior defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton on June 16-18.

Alexander-Felton has his NC State visit and he could officially visit Maryland later this month. He has at least 25 scholarship offers including Power Five Conference programs NC State, Virginia, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Illinois, West Virginia, Central Florida and Pittsburgh. The Panthers were his first high major offer May 19, 2022, and he was able to go on a bus tour of colleges this past spring.

