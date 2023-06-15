Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Huntington (W.Va.) High senior guard Robby Martin on June 16-18.

Martin narrowed his list to eight colleges — NC State, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech. He officially visited West Virginia this past weekend and Penn State and NC State could be next in line for trips.

