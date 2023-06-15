News More News
ago football Edit

NC State official visit primer: Guard Robby Martin

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Huntington (W.Va.) High senior guard Robby Martin on June 16-18.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Huntington (W.Va.) High senior guard Robby Martin is officially visiting NC State this weekend.
Huntington (W.Va.) High senior guard Robby Martin is officially visiting NC State this weekend.

Recent stories

May 10, 2023: 2024 in-state OL Martin discusses top eight, West Virginia

June 12, 2022: NC State Welcomes Robby Martin For Unofficial Visit

Recruitment

Martin narrowed his list to eight colleges — NC State, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech. He officially visited West Virginia this past weekend and Penn State and NC State could be next in line for trips.


Offer date

Highlights

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}