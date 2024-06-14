Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: OLB Donovan Darden

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting senior Havelock (N.C.) High senior outside linebacker Donovan Darden, this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Donovan Darden looking forward to official visit to NC State

Recruitment

Darden has officially visited Illinois last weekend, and will see NC State this weekend. He also has an official visit to South Carolina lined up June 21-23.

NC State, Illinois, South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Pittsburgh and West Virginia have offered Darden. Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion have also offered.

Offer date

Video highlights

