Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting senior Havelock (N.C.) High senior outside linebacker Donovan Darden , this Friday-through-Sunday.

Darden has officially visited Illinois last weekend, and will see NC State this weekend. He also has an official visit to South Carolina lined up June 21-23.

NC State, Illinois, South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Pittsburgh and West Virginia have offered Darden. Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion have also offered.