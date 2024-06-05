NC State official visit primer: CB Cam Strong
NC State will be hosting Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna senior cornerback Cam Strong this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recruitment
Strong just officially visited West Virginia, with NC State this weekend and then Georgia Tech on June 14-16.
Strong also was offered by Duke, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, plus Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia State, Mercer, South Florida and Toledo.
Offer date
The Wolfpack offered him Oct. 17, 2023.
