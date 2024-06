Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces High senior cornerback Caden Gordon this Friday-through-Sunday.

Gordon finished with 16 tackles and one interception last year.

Gordon has P4 offers from NC State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Central Florida, Illinois, Louisville and Indiana. He also has offers from South Florida, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Western Michigan, Massachusetts, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Toledo and Bethune-Cookman.

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE