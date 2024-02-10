Advertisement
Junior RB Kentrell Rinehart has NC State in his top five

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Columbus (Ohio) Westland junior running back Kentrell Rinehart narrowed his list to five schools Saturday.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had accumulated 19 scholarship offers, with the Wolfpack offering him Dec. 1, 2023. NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel has been the point man on his recruitment..

NC State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse and Kentucky make up Rinehart's top five.

Columbus (Ohio) Westland junior running back Kentrell Rinehart has a new top five, which includes NC State.
Columbus (Ohio) Westland junior running back Kentrell Rinehart has a new top five, which includes NC State. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)
Reinhart was offered by NC State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Maryland, Syracuse, Purdue, South Florida, Marshall, Campbell, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and Miami (Ohio).

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had a terrific junior season, racking up 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns in 12 games.

