Junior RB Kentrell Rinehart has NC State in his top five
Columbus (Ohio) Westland junior running back Kentrell Rinehart narrowed his list to five schools Saturday.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had accumulated 19 scholarship offers, with the Wolfpack offering him Dec. 1, 2023. NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel has been the point man on his recruitment..
NC State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse and Kentucky make up Rinehart's top five.
Reinhart was offered by NC State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Maryland, Syracuse, Purdue, South Florida, Marshall, Campbell, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and Miami (Ohio).
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had a terrific junior season, racking up 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns in 12 games.
Highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE