Columbus (Ohio) Westland junior running back Kentrell Rinehart narrowed his list to five schools Saturday.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had accumulated 19 scholarship offers, with the Wolfpack offering him Dec. 1, 2023. NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel has been the point man on his recruitment..

NC State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse and Kentucky make up Rinehart's top five.