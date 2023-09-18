Ofor officially visited NC State on Sept. 8-10 and took in the Notre Dame at NC State game. He had been to Raleigh for Alpha Wolf on July 28, so he was able to see some familiar faces among the recruits during his official visit. He simply felt at home.

Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Mill High senior linebacker Joshua Ofor didn't need many visits or the hype of recruiting to know what was best for him.

Ofor joins Wake Forest (N.C.) High outside linebacker Zane Williams and Ona (W.Va.) Midland Cabell HIgh middle linebacker Cannon Lewis in the Wolfpack’s linebacker class. He’s the 19th verbal commitment and NCSU is ranked No. 33 overall in the country.

Ofor officially visited NC State and East Carolina, and also considered Ole Miss and Tulane, but he was ready to shut down his recruitment.

The Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Mill High product was offered by NC State on June 13. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has been the point man, with help from NCSU director of recruiting Jatavis Sanders.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder had 85 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions in 10 games for the 7-4 Tigers last year. He’s finished seventh in the triple jump with 45 feet, 7.25 inches at the GHSA 6A state meet, and has done 46-3. He also has done 20-10 in the long jump.

Mundy’s Mill is off to a 4-0 start this season, with Ofor playing a variety of positions.