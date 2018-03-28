NC State sophomore cornerback Chris Ingram hopes to take the lessons learned and apply them next fall.

Ingram has played both cornerback and nickel for the Wolfpack, getting the start at the latter against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons predictably picked on Ingram in the 30-24 loss, an experience that helps fuel his offseason.

Rivals.com ranked him the No. 46 cornerback in the country and the No. 19 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2017. Opposing teams avoided throwing toward Ingram in high school, but college programs always test the new defensive back, or in Ingram’s case, the nickel.

“It was like ‘so what, now what,’” said Ingram about the WFU experience. “If they want to pick on me, I have to step up to the plate. I can’t give up or fold. I have to keep fighting.”

The 6-foot, 186-pounder was the first verbal commitment in NC State’s class of 2017, and he went on to play in all 13 games, tallying six tackles in 80 snaps. Eight of the appearances came on special teams, which Ingram will most certainly be a key cog on again, but he’s in competition to replace Mike Stevens at cornerback. The days of playing nickel appear to be behind him, at least for now.

“It was a humbling experience coming out as a true freshman, straight out of high school,” Ingram said. “It just humbled me coming up to this level at NC State, and being able to experience this college level and playing in the ACC.”

Ingram looks back fondly on opening his NC State career at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium, Bank of American Stadium. The former Mooresville (N.C.) High standout got his first look at cornerback, logging 21 snaps in the game against Furman. He had three tackles in 54 plays while playing nickel in the aforementioned Wake Forest contest.

“I just have to keep working,” Ingram said. “I have to move on to the next play and never panic and remained disciplined and coachable.”

Ingram will play whatever position the team needs, but he understands the cornerback position is wide open opposite junior Nick McCloud, who started seven contests last year.

“I came in as a corner, which I played the last couple of years in high school,” Ingram said. “It’s also a new position for me, so I’m learning and getting the tools down.

“At nickel, I just try to transition my corner skills to nickel, but it’s kind of two positions. You have to still learn.”

Going up against NC State wide receivers such as fifth-year senior Steph Louis, junior Kelvin Harmon or redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers will make any cornerback better.

“I love going against Steph,” Ingram said. “He is pushing me and he brings that aggressive get one more out of me. I have to focus every single time I go up against Steph.

“Kelvin is just phenomenal. He makes crazy catches by going last second and making a catch.”

Ingram has been aided in his adjustment to college by having his twin sister Kirsten run track at nearby Meredith College. He knows the day could come where they may not be minutes apart.

“We have been together all our lives, but at the same time, I’m pushing for her to do whatever she believes is best for her,” Ingram said.