The Raleigh News and Observer's Joe Giglio reported breaking news Friday morning that NC State fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett had his misdemeanor assault charges dropped Friday morning. (Link)

According to Giglio, investigators had video evidence from a parking lot camera outside Lockett's apartment that showed him walking away and trying to avoid the alleged victim, Lockett's former girlfriend Saskia Guilbaud, according to Lockett's attorney Lee Turner.

The Wake County District Attorney's office also noted that Guilbaud did not want to proceed with the case and noted that the case was unlikely to result in a guilty verdict.

Lockett though still must go through a university investigation before he can potentially return to the basketball team. He has been suspended indefinitely since charges were filed Feb. 14.

Lockett was averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing 16.9 minutes per contest. He is a grad transfer that arrived in Raleigh after playing for Florida International last year.