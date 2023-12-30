It is Championship Saturday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High. NC State senior signee Paul McNeil of Rockingham Richmond Senior will play in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. NCSU senior point guard signee Zamareya Jones of Bethel North Pitt will showcase her flashy play in the girls game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Here is a preview of the action.

NC State signee Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High is set to play at 8 p.m. today. (adidas)

Advertisement

11 a.m. — Farmville Central vs. Durham Jordan

Farmville Central is the reigning NCHSAA 2A state champions, while Durham Jordan had its own deep run in the 4A playoffs last year. Jordan topped Hillsborough Orange on Friday, and Farmville Central defeated Broughton.

12:30 p.m. — Concord Cannon School vs. Rockingham Richmond Senior

Richmond Senior topped Durham Jordan on Wednesday, but fell to Pittsboro Northwood late Friday night. NC State signee McNeil is ranked No. 60 overall in the class of 2024. Cannon School posted a win over host Raleigh Broughton on Wednesday, but lost to Reidsville on Friday in overtime. Miami signee Austin Swartz of Cannon School and junior wing Isaiah Henry are a tough one-two punch on the perimeter. Swartz is ranked No. 45 in the class of 2024, and Henry is ranked No. 140 in the class of 2025.

2 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook vs. Hudson Moravian Prep

Millbrook junior forward Colt Langdon's has had a good week and is ranked No. 128 nationally in the class of 2025. Moravian Prep features junior point guard Eli Ellis, who verbally committed to South Carolina, and his sophomore brother Isaac Ellis. Rivals.com ranks Eli Ellis at No. 82 overall in the class of 2025.

3:30 p.m. — Overtime Cold Hearts vs. The Burlington School

The Burlington School freshman standout King Gibson and future Mount Saint Mary's point guard Zion Walker are one of the top backcourts in the state of North Carolina. Overtime Elite Cold Hearts have the mercurial Treymane Parker, who signed with NC State a year ago, but electing to remain with Overtime for his fifth year of high school. He is joined by 7-2 center John Bol (ranked No. 56), who is going to Ole Miss, Purdue-bound small forward Kanon Catchings (No. 32), junior point guard Mikel Brown (No. 15) and sophomore guard Adam Oumiddoch (No. 29).



5 p.m. — Bethel North Pitt vs. Denville (N.J.) Morris Catholic

NC State point guard signee Zamareya Jones of North Pitt combined with freshman guard Jordan Speller to help defeat Charlotte Catholic to reach the girls title game.

6:30 p.m. — Reidsville High vs. Pittsboro Northwood High

Northwood was runner-up in NCHSAA 3A last year, and Reidsville was second in 2A. Northwood is now in 2A this season. North Carolina senior shooting guard signee Drake Powell is the best defensive player in the state and he had 30 points in a win over Rockingham Richmond Senior on Friday. Reidsville has two-sport standouts Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal, both sophomores, and Burlington Cummings guard Johnniyus Sharpe bolsters them. The trio just helped Reidsville win the football state title. NC State football and basketball have both offered Harrison, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2026 in football, and No. 28 in basketball.

8 p.m. — Charlotte Myers Park vs. Arden Christ School

Myers Park won the NCHSAA 4A state title last year, and Christ School was the NCISAA 4A champion among the private schools. Myers Park junior power forward Sadiq White is ranked No. 36 overall in the class of 2025, and he has an offer from NC State. Myers Park also has Tennessee point guard signee Bishop Boswell and Notre Dame-bound guard Sir Mohammed. NC State junior big man target Zymicah Wilkins of Christ School is ranked No. 90 in the country. The Greenies also have George Mason wing signee Bryson Cokley.