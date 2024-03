Sophomore center Langston Hogg has been a priority recruit for NC State for over six months.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered him Sept. 22, 2023, and he attended the Wolfpack’s 24-17 win over Clemson on Oct. 28.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder checked another recruiting box by taking an unofficial visit to NC State on Friday, where he was joined by his father.