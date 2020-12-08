The first priority for the NC State Wolfpack basketball team is to get back on the court when it is healthily able to do so.

However, after that comes discussions of can they make up the two lost games in the non-conference schedule, its two most noteworthy in Connecticut and Michigan. A rescheduling with the Wolverines will not happen after Michigan filled its last remaining vacancy in the pre-Big Ten slate with a contest Wednesday against Toledo.

NC State’s own schedule does not contain a large window of opportunity. Realistically, there are two available weekends to squeeze in contests.