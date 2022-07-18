Camden (S.C.) High coach expects Shymeik Jones to blossom
Shymeik Jones got his feet wet last year, and now is his time to shine at Camden (S.C.) High.
That is the expectation of coach Brian Rimpf, who has both the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Jones and 6-4, 324-pound Xzavier McLeod on the defensive line this season. McLeod is ranked No. 178 overall in the country by Rivals.com.
