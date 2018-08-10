C.J. Riley's big-play speed could provide added weapon
NC State has a terrific trio of wide receivers, but the passing game will need more than just those three starters.
Fifth-year senior Stephen Louis, junior Kelvin Harmon and redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers can’t play every single snap. That is where the potential emergence of redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley, sophomore Emeka Emezie or redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas could come in.
NC State wide receivers coach George McDonald has been predicting success for Riley ever since he recruited the former Coconut Grove (Fla.) North Broward High standout. Unfortunately for Riley, his path was disrupted by suffering an ACL injury before his freshman year, which he redshirted.
Riley returned to make his debut last season and was able to get his feet wet. Riley caught nine passes for 142 yards and played 207 snaps over 13 games, including a start against North Carolina in the regular season finale.
Along the way to starting fall camp this month, Riley has shed his knee brace — an important milestone for him — and has gained 25 pounds since his arrival in the summer of 2016.
“I feel good coming into camp,” Riley said. “In the spring, I was getting back to normal. I didn’t have to wear the brace any more. I was just tightening up some things.
“When I had the brace on, I was hesitating and scared to cut off of it. I was just scared with the brace on.”
Evidence of how much Riley has returned to form is that he clocked 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which tied fifth-year senior cornerback Maurice Trowell for fastest time on the squad. However, Riley, who isn’t a boastful personality, had a pointed response on who is faster head-to-head.
“It wasn’t my best time, but this past spring I did run a 4.46,” Riley said. “I can be a lot faster than that. By the time I leave here, it will be a lot faster.
“We’ve raced before [with Trowell], and I beat him. He can bring the same speed, but I can get him. I’m the fastest, no doubt.”
Running a 4.48 at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds is pretty unusual. His ability to get deep should give offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz a brand new dimension. His longest catch last year was a 45-yarder against Marshall.
“I feel like we have a real special team this year,” Riley said. “The offense has a lot of returners and the defense is getting it together with a lot of people going to step up in their roles.”
Riley feels like he is “120 percent” and back to the highly coveted wide receiver recruit that he was coming out in the class of 2016. For him, he’s back to what he considers normal.
“I’m playing like the person that came into college, except I’m now faster,” Riley said. “I can go get the ball down the field and make difficult catches and have a good season this year.”
NCSU head coach Dave Doeren has noticed the difference in Riley through the first handful of practices. He was impressed with his performance the first four days, but admitted the slender Riley hit the wall in the fifth practice. However, he has bounced back since then and should be poised for a productive second season.
“He is more confident,” Doeren said. “When you are a year away from that ACL, and he’s now two years away from it, you totally believe you are 100 percent. You are seeing that. He’s the fastest guy on our team at [6-4].”
Learning from NC State’s “Big Three” at receiver has also paid dividends in Riley’s game.
“You don’t have a choice with Kelvin and Steph, they’ll make you do things their way,” Doeren said.
The competition within the receivers is intense, whether it’s on the field, 40-yard dash times or weight room numbers. And when it comes to Madden 19 or Fortnite video game sessions, it gets heated, with Harmon maybe the best at Madden and Meyers tops in Fortnite.
Riley understands he’ll likely have a bigger role in 2019, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make things happen this fall.
“We all know Steph, Kelvin and Jakobi will be the primary guys,” Riley said. “When we get our opportunities in the game, we have to convert just like they do. We have to show people why we deserve to be on the field.”
