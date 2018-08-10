NC State has a terrific trio of wide receivers, but the passing game will need more than just those three starters.

Fifth-year senior Stephen Louis, junior Kelvin Harmon and redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers can’t play every single snap. That is where the potential emergence of redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley, sophomore Emeka Emezie or redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas could come in.

NC State wide receivers coach George McDonald has been predicting success for Riley ever since he recruited the former Coconut Grove (Fla.) North Broward High standout. Unfortunately for Riley, his path was disrupted by suffering an ACL injury before his freshman year, which he redshirted.

Riley returned to make his debut last season and was able to get his feet wet. Riley caught nine passes for 142 yards and played 207 snaps over 13 games, including a start against North Carolina in the regular season finale.

Along the way to starting fall camp this month, Riley has shed his knee brace — an important milestone for him — and has gained 25 pounds since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

“I feel good coming into camp,” Riley said. “In the spring, I was getting back to normal. I didn’t have to wear the brace any more. I was just tightening up some things.

“When I had the brace on, I was hesitating and scared to cut off of it. I was just scared with the brace on.”

Evidence of how much Riley has returned to form is that he clocked 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which tied fifth-year senior cornerback Maurice Trowell for fastest time on the squad. However, Riley, who isn’t a boastful personality, had a pointed response on who is faster head-to-head.

“It wasn’t my best time, but this past spring I did run a 4.46,” Riley said. “I can be a lot faster than that. By the time I leave here, it will be a lot faster.

“We’ve raced before [with Trowell], and I beat him. He can bring the same speed, but I can get him. I’m the fastest, no doubt.”