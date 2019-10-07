The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, during which NC State is 3-2.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 115-202-1,183-5-2

Freshman: 4-5-54-0-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (5.1 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (4.7 percent)

Sophomore: 79-261-6 (28.2 percent)

Freshman: 95-573-5 (62.0 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 17-175-1 (14.3 percent of catches, 14.1 percent of yards)

Junior: 45-504-3 (37.8 percent, 40.7 percent)

Sophomore: 26-309-1 (21.8 percent/25.0 percent)

Freshman: 31-249-0 (26.1 percent/20.1 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 3 (3 receiving)

Sophomore: 13 (6 rushing, 5 passing, 1 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 5 (5 rushing)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 231 (9.3 percent)

Junior: 547 (22.1 percent)

Sophomore: 725 (29.2 percent)

Freshman: 977 (39.4 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 225 (10.9 percent)

Junior: 1,056 (51.1 percent)

Sophomore: 533 (25.8 percent)

Freshman: 252 (12.2 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 10

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 1

Pancakes:

Senior: 7

Junior: 26

Sophomore: 12

Freshman: 21

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 1

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 77 (24.0 percent)

Junior: 77 (24.0 percent)

Sophomore: 106 (33.0 percent)

Freshman: 61 (19.0 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 7.5

Junior: 1.5

Sophomore: 7.5

Freshman: 1.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.0

Sophomore: 14.5

Freshman: 7.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 7

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 8

Freshman: 3

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 11

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 3