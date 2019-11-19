By the numbers: NC State football production by class
The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after 10 games, during which NC State is 4-6.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):
Sophomore: 137-242-1,471-6-4
Freshman: 75-160-894-6-3
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):
Senior: 2-47-0 (3.2 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 11-45-0 (3.1 percent)
Sophomore: 68-185-2 (12.6 percent)
Freshman: 256-1,196-10 (81.2 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):
Senior: 26-225-1 (12.3 percent of catches, 9.5 percent of yards)
Junior: 78-929-6 (36.8 percent, 39.3 percent)
Sophomore: 41-473-4 (19.3 percent, 20.0 percent)
Freshman: 67-738-1 (31.6 percent, 31.2 percent)
Touchdowns responsible:
Senior: 1 (1 receiving)
Junior: 6 (6 receiving)
Sophomore: 17 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 4 receiving, 1 punt return)
Freshman: 13 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 1 receiving)
All-purpose yards:
Senior: 292 (6.7 percent)
Junior: 974 (22.3 percent)
Sophomore: 939 (21.5 percent)
Freshman: 2,168 (49.6 percent)
Offensive line snaps: 3899
Senior: 434 (11.1 percent)
Junior: 1,701 (43.6 percent)
Sophomore: 1,140 (29.2 percent)
Freshman: 624 (16.0 percent)
Knockdown blocks:
Senior: 4
Junior: 12
Sophomore: 5
Freshman: 3
Pancake blocks:
Senior: 11
Junior: 43
Sophomore: 19
Freshman: 31
Sacks allowed:
Senior: 0
Junior: 4.5
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 2
Tackles:
Senior: 184 (25.1 percent)
Junior: 132 (18.0 percent)
Sophomore: 219 (29.9 percent)
Freshman: 197 (26.9 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 11.5
Junior: 5.5
Sophomore: 11.0
Freshman: 4.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 18.5
Junior: 14.5
Sophomore: 24.0
Freshman: 18.0
Interceptions:
Senior: 0
Junior: 2
Sophomore: 0
Freshman: 1
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Senior: 0/1
Junior: 0/0
Sophomore: 4/0
Freshman: 0/1
Pass breakups:
Senior: 10
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 14
Freshman: 13
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 16
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 11
Freshman: 4
Participation chart (game-by-game snaps in parenthesis)
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 304 (65, 64, 89, 69, 13, DNP, 4, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Devin Leary – 286 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 7, 49, 74, 64, 85)
Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman – 193 (8, 24, DNP, 13, 70, 59, 19, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Running back
Freshman Zonovan Knight – 265 (28, 30, 41, 18, 9, 30, 29, 29, 9, 34, 37)
Freshman Jordan Houston – 187 (12, 13, 16, 13, 22, 26, 17, 24, 22, 22)
Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 163 (20, 17, 28, 41, 30, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, 27)
Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 131 (12, 14, 4, 4, 24. 9, 21, 35, 8, INJ)
Redshirt junior Will Dabbs - 18 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST, ST)
Receiver
Junior Emeka Emezie – 576 (52, 57, 81, 63, 47, 44, 38, 67, 44, 83)
Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 572 (19, 48, 79, 54, 76, 54, 65, 53, 41, 83)
Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 452 (41, 36, 68, 44, 49, 44, 54, 37, 6, 73)
Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines – 286 (23, 25, 35, 41, 32, 41, 12, 41, 32, 4)
Freshman Keyon Lesane – 113 (9, 13, 6, 11, 4, 13, 23, 7, 23, 4)
Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 76 (16, 16, ST, 9, 31, 4, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon – 71 (11, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP, 24, 9, 20, 2)
Freshman Cecil Powell – 32 (ST, 1, 1, 9, 21, INJ, DNP, Moved to DB)
Redshirt junior Eric Collins – 30 (2, 8, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, ST, 18, 2)
Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 19 (6, 10, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 2, 1, ST)
Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17 (17, Injured for season)
Redshirt freshman Justin Dunn – 6 (DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Tight end
Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 444 (36, 21, 22, 32, 42, 43, 43, 56, 64, 85)
Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 174 (20, 32, 18, 32, 29, 22, 21, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 125 (34, 54, 37, Injured for season)
Redshirt junior Thomas Ruocchio – 17 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, 2)
Offensive line
Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 751 (71, 75, 89, 74, 87, 66, 72, 72, 63, 82)
Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 736 (67, 67, 89, 74, 87, 66, 69, 72, 63, 82)
Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 635 (65, 64, 76, 60, 87, 66, 72, 73, SUSP, 82)
Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 496 (19, 50, 33, 31, 64, 44, 48, 62, 63, 82)
Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 388 (46, 46, 59, 46, 28, 29, 50, 43, 13, 28)
Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 376 (34, 36, 13, 23, 18, 59, 49, 40, 50, 54)
Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 306 (44, 38, 89, 61, 73, Injured for season)
Freshman Dylan McMahon – 101 (8, 24, DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 63, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 27 (2, 14, DNP, 1, DNP, 1, DNP, 2, 4, 3)
Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 14 (2, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Charles Fletcher – 12 (DNP, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Liam Ryan – 1 (ST, DNP, DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Defensive end
Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 297 (47, 15, INJ, INJ, 43, 46, INJ, 51, 45, 50)
Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 272 (30, 20, 42, 32, 16, 15, 55, 18, 33, 11)
Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden – 161 (INJ, 10, 24, 18, 10, 20, 2, 33, 29, 15)
Freshman Savion Jackson – 129 (INJ, 17, 17, 31, 16, 12, 21, SICK, 10, 5)
Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 114 (27, 22, INJ, 38, 7, DNP, 20, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas –88 (10, 12, 7, 9, 10, 18, 3, 19, INJ, left team)
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 506 (48, 20, 54, 56, 58, 64, 58, 59, 45, 44)
Sophomore Alim McNeill – 384 (31, 24, 34, 40, 33, 45, 50, 53, 33, 41)
Redshirt junior Val Martin – 211 (39, INJ, 34, 39, 34, 18, 11, 19, 17)
Freshman Joshua Harris – 63 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, 26, 21, 16, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Dante Johnson – 8 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, DNP, 5, DNP)
Linebacker
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 465 (54, 36, 44, 61, 50, 69, 46, 44, INJ, 61)
Junior Louis Acceus – 447 (56, 35, 44, 70, 61, 69, 44, 68, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 374 (46, 27, 35, 57, 25, 29, 41, 28, 49, 37)
Freshman Drake Thomas – 318 (20, 11, 27, 27, 27, 8, 32, 44, 71, 51)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 273 (22, 11, 36, 22, 42, 31, 36, 55, 18, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Calvin Hart Jr. – 197 (20, 12, 27, 18, 16, 8, 34, 20, 42, INJ)
Freshman Jaylon Scott – 46 (ST, ST, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 21, 25)
Redshirt freshman Alex Gray – 20 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 20, DNP)
Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams – 7 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST)
Safety
Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 695 (65, 41, 72, 89, 79, 78, 61, 79, 69, 62)
Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 438 (48, 11, 66, 37, 41, 24, 51, 53, 59, 48)
Sophomore De’Von Graves – 215 (28, 36, 6, 52, 39, 54, moved to corner)
Freshman Jakeen Harris – 129 (DNP, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 30, 47, 40, 7)
Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 29 (11, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST, INJ, INJ)
Freshman Khalid Martin – 4 (ST, 4, DNP, ST, ST, DNP, INJ, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Fifth-year senior William Brown – 1 (DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, INJ, ST, ST)
Cornerback
Senior Kishawn Miller – 411 (18, 14, 39, 71, 41, 77, 37, 27, 25, 62)
Junior Chris Ingram – 378 (66, 41, 71, 89, 77, 34, Injured for season)
Sophomore De’Von Graves — 192 (at safety till game seven, 78, 79, 15, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap – 177 (ST, 6, ST, ST, ST, 13, 39, 57, 62)
Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 153 (20, 36, 33, DNP, 17, 47, Injured for season)
Senior Nick McCloud – 90 (59, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, 31)
Redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer – 61 (ST, 6, ST, 26, 29, Injured for season)
Freshman Cecil Powell — 58 (at wide receiver till game eight, 24, 34, ST)
Nickel
Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 418 (39, 25, 35, 46, 41, 41, 36, 58, 44, 53)
Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 331 (39, 26, 38, 42, 35, 36, 39, 32, 34, 10)
Special teams only
Freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle
Freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark
Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak
Freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins
Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy
Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn
Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay
Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman tight end Camden Woods
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook