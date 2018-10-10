Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 10:11:25 -0500') }} football Edit

By the numbers: NC State production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Stqkn4eyto1o5z6x57ek
Redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas has 270 all-purpose yards on offense.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, with NC State at a bye, during which the Pack is 5-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Senior: 130-187-1,621-10-3

Freshman: 1-1-56-0-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 118-456-8 (61.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 1-3-0 (0.4 percent)

Sophomore: 2-0-0 (0.0 percent)

Freshman: 62-285-1 (38.3 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 11-143-0 (8.3 percent of catches, 8.5 percent of yards)

Junior: 63-853-3 (48.1 percent of catches, 50.9 percent of yards)

Sophomore: 35-411-4 (26.7 percent of catches, 24.5 percent of yards)

Freshman: 22-270-3 (16.8 percent of catches, 16.1 percent of yards)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 18 (10 passing, 8 rushing)

Junior: 4 (3 receiving, 1 defense)

Sophomore: 4 (4 receiving)

Freshman: 4 (1 rushing, 3 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 729 (27.1 percent)

Junior: 913 (33.9 percent)

Sophomore: 433 (16.1 percent)

Freshman: 615 (22.9 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,047 (53.6 percent)

Junior: 45 (2.3 percent)

Sophomore: 850 (43.5 percent)

Freshman: 12 (0.6 percent)

Knockdown blocks (through four games):

Senior: 27

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 24

Freshman: 1

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 1

Sophomore: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 113 (32.7 percent)

Junior: 90 (26.0 percent)

Sophomore: 72 (20.8 percent)

Freshman: 71 (20.5 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 6.0

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 10.0

Junior: 13.5

Sophomore: 0.5

Freshman: 6.5

Interceptions:

Senior: 1

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 1/3

Junior: 1/1

Sophomore: 1/0

Freshman: 2/0

Pass breakups:

Senior: 4

Junior: 8

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 4

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 12

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 6

Season plays chart by position (game-by-game in parenthesis)

Quarterback

Sixth-year senior Ryan Finley – 388 (74, 71, 78, 78, 87)

Freshman Matt McKay – 6 (DNP, 5, DNP, DNP, 1)

Running back

Senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. – 233 (56, 37, 46, 45, 49)

Freshman Ricky Person Jr. – 62 (14, Inj., Inj., 22, 26)

Freshman Trent Pennix – 52 (3, 24, 25, DNP, DNP)

Fifth-year senior running back Brady Bodine – 33 (ST, 12, 7, 8, 6)

Redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. – 4 (DNP, 4, ST, ST, ST, left team)

Freshman Tyler Baker-Williams (moved to safety) – 1 (1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Receiver

Junior Kelvin Harmon – 313 – (72, 52, 63, 55, 71)

Sophomore Emeka Emezie – 279 (49. 58, 58, 53, 61)

Redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers – 179 (47, Inj., 33, 46, 53)

Redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley – 155 (47, 43, 26, 22, 17)

Fifth-year senior Stephen Louis – 139 (Inj., 19, 39, 34, 47)

Redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas – 93 (17, 40, 6, 17, 13)

Redshirt freshman Max Fisher – 5 (ST, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Tyler Dabbs – 4 (ST, 4, ST, ST, ST)

Tight end

Redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth – 139 (Inj., Inj., 45, 48, 46)

Redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline – 96 (Out, Out, 38, 25, 33)

Redshirt freshman Damien Darden – 82 (51, 31, DNP, left team)

Redshirt sophomore Dylan Parham – 38 (Inj., 38, Inj., Inj., DNP)

Redshirt freshman Thomas Ruocchio – 6 (6, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Offensive line

Fifth-year senior Garrett Bradbury – 389 (74, 74, 78, 76, 87)

Fifth-year senior Tyler Jones – 384 (73, 74, 78, 78, 81)

Redshirt sophomore Justin Witt – 360 (74, 64, 78, 57, 87)

Sophomore Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 306 (74, 62, 78, 42, 50)

Fifth-year senior Terronne Prescod – 274 (65, 71, Inj., 58, 80)

Redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe – 184 (ST, 12, 78, 50, 44)

Redshirt junior Tyrone Riley – 45 (2, 15, 2, 19, 7)

Redshirt freshman Bryson Speas – 12 (9, 3, ST, ST, ST)

Defensive end

Redshirt junior James Smith-Williams – 241 (54, 42, 49, 56, 40)

Senior Darian Roseboro – 220 (49, 42, 52, 40, 37)

Fifth-year senior Deonte Holden – 115 (22, 28, 21, 30, 14)

Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Kante – 66 (17, 10, 18, 10, 11)

Freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 16 (DNP, 16, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Freshman Derrick Eason – 3 (DNP, DNP, 3, DNP, DNP)

Defensive tackle

Redshirt junior Larrell Murchison – 181 (47, 32, 37, 36, 29)

Senior Eurndraus Bryant – 170 (20, 37, 37, 39, 37)

Freshman Alim McNeill – 141 (24, 34, 30, 31, 22)

Redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier – 108 (35, 26, 14, 19, 14)

Redshirt freshman Grant Gibson (moved to center) – 11 (11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Linebacker

Fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt – 307 (71, 58, 67, 62, 49)

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore – 230 (71, 60, Inj., 48, 51)

Sophomore Louis Acceus – 94 (ST, 8, 67, 19, ST)

Redshirt sophomore Brock Miller – 17 (ST, 10, ST, 5, 2)

Safety

Redshirt junior Jarius Morehead – 304 (70, 59, 58, 67, 50)

Fifth-year senior Dexter Wright – 178 (48, 33, 27, 46, 24)

Junior Tim Kidd-Glass – 145 (23, 35, 40, 21, 26)

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Stallings – 20 (1, 10, 9, ST, ST)

Cornerback

Sophomore Chris Ingram – 305 (59, 60, 67, 67, 52)

Junior Nick McCloud – 285 (69, 56, 67, 41, 52)

Junior Kishawn Miller – 43 (10, 8, ST, 25, ST)

Fifth-year senior Maurice Trowell – 12 (ST, 12, ST, ST, ST)

Freshman De’Von Graves – 3 (ST, ST, 3, DNP, DNP)

Nickel

Freshman Tanner Ingle – 230 (43, 42, 53, 40, 52)

Redshirt junior Stephen Griffin – 75 (7, 28, 3, 37, ST)

Redshirt junior Freddie Phillips Jr. – 33 (19, ST, 14, ST, ST)

Special teams only

Senior kicker Kyle Bambard

Redshirt junior linebacker Evin Bellamy

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Danny Blakeman

Redshirt freshman tight end Adam Boselli

Senior punter A.J. Cole

Redshirt freshman safety Dalton Counts

Freshman corner Malik Dunlap

Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt junior corner Vernon Grier

Senior Long snapper Tyler Griffiths

Freshman linebacker C.J. Hart

Fifth-year senior nickel Stephen Morrison

Redshirt sophomore linebacker David Pierson

Freshman corner Teshaun Smith

Redshirt junior guard Philip Walton Jr.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}