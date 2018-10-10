By the numbers: NC State production by class
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, with NC State at a bye, during which the Pack is 5-0.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Senior: 130-187-1,621-10-3
Freshman: 1-1-56-0-0
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 118-456-8 (61.3 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 1-3-0 (0.4 percent)
Sophomore: 2-0-0 (0.0 percent)
Freshman: 62-285-1 (38.3 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 11-143-0 (8.3 percent of catches, 8.5 percent of yards)
Junior: 63-853-3 (48.1 percent of catches, 50.9 percent of yards)
Sophomore: 35-411-4 (26.7 percent of catches, 24.5 percent of yards)
Freshman: 22-270-3 (16.8 percent of catches, 16.1 percent of yards)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 18 (10 passing, 8 rushing)
Junior: 4 (3 receiving, 1 defense)
Sophomore: 4 (4 receiving)
Freshman: 4 (1 rushing, 3 receiving)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 729 (27.1 percent)
Junior: 913 (33.9 percent)
Sophomore: 433 (16.1 percent)
Freshman: 615 (22.9 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 1,047 (53.6 percent)
Junior: 45 (2.3 percent)
Sophomore: 850 (43.5 percent)
Freshman: 12 (0.6 percent)
Knockdown blocks (through four games):
Senior: 27
Junior: 0
Sophomore: 24
Freshman: 1
Sacks allowed:
Senior: 1
Sophomore: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 113 (32.7 percent)
Junior: 90 (26.0 percent)
Sophomore: 72 (20.8 percent)
Freshman: 71 (20.5 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 4.0
Junior: 6.0
Freshman: 3.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 10.0
Junior: 13.5
Sophomore: 0.5
Freshman: 6.5
Interceptions:
Senior: 1
Junior: 2
Sophomore: 1
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Senior: 1/3
Junior: 1/1
Sophomore: 1/0
Freshman: 2/0
Pass breakups:
Senior: 4
Junior: 8
Sophomore: 3
Freshman: 4
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 12
Junior: 4
Sophomore: 3
Freshman: 6
Season plays chart by position (game-by-game in parenthesis)
Quarterback
Sixth-year senior Ryan Finley – 388 (74, 71, 78, 78, 87)
Freshman Matt McKay – 6 (DNP, 5, DNP, DNP, 1)
Running back
Senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. – 233 (56, 37, 46, 45, 49)
Freshman Ricky Person Jr. – 62 (14, Inj., Inj., 22, 26)
Freshman Trent Pennix – 52 (3, 24, 25, DNP, DNP)
Fifth-year senior running back Brady Bodine – 33 (ST, 12, 7, 8, 6)
Redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. – 4 (DNP, 4, ST, ST, ST, left team)
Freshman Tyler Baker-Williams (moved to safety) – 1 (1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Receiver
Junior Kelvin Harmon – 313 – (72, 52, 63, 55, 71)
Sophomore Emeka Emezie – 279 (49. 58, 58, 53, 61)
Redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers – 179 (47, Inj., 33, 46, 53)
Redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley – 155 (47, 43, 26, 22, 17)
Fifth-year senior Stephen Louis – 139 (Inj., 19, 39, 34, 47)
Redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas – 93 (17, 40, 6, 17, 13)
Redshirt freshman Max Fisher – 5 (ST, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Tyler Dabbs – 4 (ST, 4, ST, ST, ST)
Tight end
Redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth – 139 (Inj., Inj., 45, 48, 46)
Redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline – 96 (Out, Out, 38, 25, 33)
Redshirt freshman Damien Darden – 82 (51, 31, DNP, left team)
Redshirt sophomore Dylan Parham – 38 (Inj., 38, Inj., Inj., DNP)
Redshirt freshman Thomas Ruocchio – 6 (6, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Offensive line
Fifth-year senior Garrett Bradbury – 389 (74, 74, 78, 76, 87)
Fifth-year senior Tyler Jones – 384 (73, 74, 78, 78, 81)
Redshirt sophomore Justin Witt – 360 (74, 64, 78, 57, 87)
Sophomore Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 306 (74, 62, 78, 42, 50)
Fifth-year senior Terronne Prescod – 274 (65, 71, Inj., 58, 80)
Redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe – 184 (ST, 12, 78, 50, 44)
Redshirt junior Tyrone Riley – 45 (2, 15, 2, 19, 7)
Redshirt freshman Bryson Speas – 12 (9, 3, ST, ST, ST)
Defensive end
Redshirt junior James Smith-Williams – 241 (54, 42, 49, 56, 40)
Senior Darian Roseboro – 220 (49, 42, 52, 40, 37)
Fifth-year senior Deonte Holden – 115 (22, 28, 21, 30, 14)
Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Kante – 66 (17, 10, 18, 10, 11)
Freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 16 (DNP, 16, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Freshman Derrick Eason – 3 (DNP, DNP, 3, DNP, DNP)
Defensive tackle
Redshirt junior Larrell Murchison – 181 (47, 32, 37, 36, 29)
Senior Eurndraus Bryant – 170 (20, 37, 37, 39, 37)
Freshman Alim McNeill – 141 (24, 34, 30, 31, 22)
Redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier – 108 (35, 26, 14, 19, 14)
Redshirt freshman Grant Gibson (moved to center) – 11 (11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Linebacker
Fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt – 307 (71, 58, 67, 62, 49)
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore – 230 (71, 60, Inj., 48, 51)
Sophomore Louis Acceus – 94 (ST, 8, 67, 19, ST)
Redshirt sophomore Brock Miller – 17 (ST, 10, ST, 5, 2)
Safety
Redshirt junior Jarius Morehead – 304 (70, 59, 58, 67, 50)
Fifth-year senior Dexter Wright – 178 (48, 33, 27, 46, 24)
Junior Tim Kidd-Glass – 145 (23, 35, 40, 21, 26)
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Stallings – 20 (1, 10, 9, ST, ST)
Cornerback
Sophomore Chris Ingram – 305 (59, 60, 67, 67, 52)
Junior Nick McCloud – 285 (69, 56, 67, 41, 52)
Junior Kishawn Miller – 43 (10, 8, ST, 25, ST)
Fifth-year senior Maurice Trowell – 12 (ST, 12, ST, ST, ST)
Freshman De’Von Graves – 3 (ST, ST, 3, DNP, DNP)
Nickel
Freshman Tanner Ingle – 230 (43, 42, 53, 40, 52)
Redshirt junior Stephen Griffin – 75 (7, 28, 3, 37, ST)
Redshirt junior Freddie Phillips Jr. – 33 (19, ST, 14, ST, ST)
Special teams only
Senior kicker Kyle Bambard
Redshirt junior linebacker Evin Bellamy
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Danny Blakeman
Redshirt freshman tight end Adam Boselli
Senior punter A.J. Cole
Redshirt freshman safety Dalton Counts
Freshman corner Malik Dunlap
Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt junior corner Vernon Grier
Senior Long snapper Tyler Griffiths
Freshman linebacker C.J. Hart
Fifth-year senior nickel Stephen Morrison
Redshirt sophomore linebacker David Pierson
Freshman corner Teshaun Smith
Redshirt junior guard Philip Walton Jr.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook