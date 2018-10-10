The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, with NC State at a bye, during which the Pack is 5-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Senior: 130-187-1,621-10-3

Freshman: 1-1-56-0-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 118-456-8 (61.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 1-3-0 (0.4 percent)

Sophomore: 2-0-0 (0.0 percent)

Freshman: 62-285-1 (38.3 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 11-143-0 (8.3 percent of catches, 8.5 percent of yards)

Junior: 63-853-3 (48.1 percent of catches, 50.9 percent of yards)

Sophomore: 35-411-4 (26.7 percent of catches, 24.5 percent of yards)

Freshman: 22-270-3 (16.8 percent of catches, 16.1 percent of yards)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 18 (10 passing, 8 rushing)

Junior: 4 (3 receiving, 1 defense)

Sophomore: 4 (4 receiving)

Freshman: 4 (1 rushing, 3 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 729 (27.1 percent)

Junior: 913 (33.9 percent)

Sophomore: 433 (16.1 percent)

Freshman: 615 (22.9 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,047 (53.6 percent)

Junior: 45 (2.3 percent)

Sophomore: 850 (43.5 percent)

Freshman: 12 (0.6 percent)

Knockdown blocks (through four games):

Senior: 27

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 24

Freshman: 1

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 1

Sophomore: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 113 (32.7 percent)

Junior: 90 (26.0 percent)

Sophomore: 72 (20.8 percent)

Freshman: 71 (20.5 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 6.0

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 10.0

Junior: 13.5

Sophomore: 0.5

Freshman: 6.5

Interceptions:

Senior: 1

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 1/3

Junior: 1/1

Sophomore: 1/0

Freshman: 2/0

Pass breakups:

Senior: 4

Junior: 8

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 4

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 12

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 6