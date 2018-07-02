Burrell eliminates another school, could commit in July
Then there was three.About two weeks ago, Warren Burrell was down to four — Auburn, Florida, NC State and Tennessee.The Tigers are now out of contention for the Rivals250 cornerback out of Suwanee ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news