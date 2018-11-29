Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State redshirt weakside linebacker Brock Miller will always remember his first college start.

The Wolfpack called upon Miller last Saturday to fill in for an injured Germaine Pratt, and Miller came through with six tackles in the 34-28 overtime win over rival North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound Miller entered the contest with nine tackles and a caused fumble (against Georgia State) through the first 10 games, so getting extended snaps was exciting for him.

“It was a great experience and first start, so I couldn’t have asked for a better game to play in with the rivalry and all,” Miller said. “The ending was obviously amazing too, with an overtime game. You can’t ask for many games like that.”

Miller found out late last week he’d get the start and he admitted to having some butterflies.

“It was my first start in the ACC against rival UNC, so honestly, I was a little nervous at first,” Miller said. “That first drive, I was ready to go. They kept saying it was just like practice. After that, I was good to go.”

Miller will get the chance to build off his performance if Pratt can’t go against East Carolina on Saturday.

“I think I did a good job of doing my job,” Miller said. “That is the one thing I tried to do, to just go out there and not miss a beat.

“In practice, I’ve just been trying to take the extra step when I’m going to tackle somebody. All those reps I was getting, I haven’t been tackling a lot. I probably missed a few tackles that I should have made.”

Miller hopes to use the last few weeks of the season, including the bowl game practices, to get a jump on the future. Pratt will by aiming to make the NFL and the Wolfpack return Miller, redshirt freshman middle linebacker Isaiah Moore and sophomore linebacker Louis Acceus.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Miller said. “I’m just going to take it one game at a time and ECU this week, I’ll just be the best I can be.”

Pratt has 98 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games played this season. Miller has tried to soak in as much knowledge as he could from the star performer, who earned first-team All-ACC honors this season.

“I’ve learned so much from Pratt,” Miller said. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. He is such a good leader, not just to me, but to the whole defense. He has helped mold me into the linebacker I am today.”

Miller played defensive end in high school and had 25 sacks his senior year. He simply loves to go after the quarterback any chance he gets. He has also gained 23 pounds since his days at Carroll Catholic in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

“I just think that is one of my strengths,” Miller said. “I can quickly react when I see the ball. I put my foot in the ground like Coach Hux [defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Huxtable] always says and get going.

“I’m a pass-rusher at heart. My favorite thing is to just pin my ears back and go get the quarterback. You don’t have a worry in the world.”