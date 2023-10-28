The Wolfpack stifled the Tigers and senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson came up with a big pick-six touchdown before he exited the game with an injury. Clemson had nine drives of five plays or less as evidenced of how much sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik and crew struggled.

NC State’s defense delivered in a big way once again, and got just enough help from the offense to pull out a 24-17 win over Clemson on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It helped NC State improve to 5-3 overall and a win away from bowl eligibility and 2-2 in the ACC, while Clemson faltered to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the league. NC State improvement following a bye week and a 24-3 loss to Duke that coach Dave Doeren called one of the worst of his coaching career.

The 11th-year coach spoke a win over Clemson into existence with the team this past week and blocked out the negativity, some of which he said was coming from the fan base.

“It says a lot about our perseverance and our toughness and our willingness to change and get better,” Doeren said. “It happened in all phases out there. It was a team win. We did not turn the football over on offense.”

NC State came out with some different bells and whistles, and it helped lead to a 10-7 halftime lead over Clemson.

The use of linebacker turned fullback Jordan Poole helped spring freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who lined up in the backfield, for a 50-yard run. Concepcion then finished off the drive with a nine-yard reception for a score.

The lead grew to 10-0 left with senior kicker Brayden Narveson making a 41-yard field goal with 12:11 left in the second quarter. Those three points proved crucial combined with the fact that Clemson later missed a 43-yard field goal.

Two game-altering plays occurred in the third quarter when junior middle linebacker Devon Betty tipped a pass that went right to Wilson, who returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with 10:01 left in the third quarter.

Concepcion then had his perhaps signature moment of his young career. Clemson had a big blitz and Concepcion caught a short pass, slipped by Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride and took off for 72 yards. That stretched NC State’s lead to 24-7 with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter, and then the Wolfpack just had to hang on.

“His football IQ for a guy his age, I haven’t seen anything like it — and he’s tough,” Doeren said.

Clemson tacked on 10 points in the fourth quarter, but when it became do or die time, Klubnik and the offense fell apart for the last time.

In many ways, NC State won similar to how Duke and Louisville were able to defeat the Wolfpack this season. NC State had three really big plays to carry the offense, similar to the Blue Devils, and then the defense controlled the action and frustrated the Tigers’ offense. The Cardinals shut down NC State’s offense in a 14-13 win.

Klubnik went 33-of-51 passing for 263 yards and two interceptions, and the running game was altered when junior running back Will Shipley was knocked out of the game in the first half.

NC State hosts Miami (Fla.) and is one win away from bowl eligibility. Doeren can also break the school record for coaching wins, after tying Earle Edwards with 77, and he won his 100 overall games.

“I was very excited for him,” NCSU senior linebacker Jaylon Scott said. “I know he appreciates us a lot. He’s surrounded by a group of fighters and a group that isn’t going to quit. To get his 100 dub means a lot to the whole program.”