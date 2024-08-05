Bolder Excited About Upcoming Season, NC State
Je’rel Bolder is a high-value 6-foot, 200-pound Class of 2025 wide receiver out of Forest Hills High School in Marshville, NC. He is ranked No. 8 in the state and No. 47 at the position and committ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news