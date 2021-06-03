Blasts from NC State football summer camps past: 2013-15
When Dave Doeren arrived at NC State prior to the start of the 2013 season, he continued the trend set by his predecessor Tom O'Brien in using the summer camps as an extensive evaluation tool. That tradition continues this summer starting Friday.
Here is a recap of the first three summer camp recaps in our series.
Camp of 2013
No fewer than nine prospects who camped at NC State during the summer ended up with offers, most notably fullback/tight end Jaylen Samuels from Charlotte Mallard Creek, defensive tackle B.J. Hill from Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly High and interior lineman Tony Adams from Charlotte Independence.
None arrived at State with major offers. All have emerged as NFL players, with Samuels and Hill both being drafted and Adams landing on the New England Patriots practice squad. Samuels was a record-setting All-American at NC State, and Adams was a two-time all-conference pick.
A couple of others that fit that lightly recruited mold were receiver Maurice Trowell from Durham (N.C.) Southern High and running back Marcelias Sutton from Warsaw (N.C.) James Kenan High. Both committed right away to scholarship offers. Trowell redshirted and then made an impact as a speedy reserve receiver for two seasons before tailing off and moving to corner/kick returner. Sutton went Lackawanna Junior College in Pennsylvania. He switched his commitment to Oklahoma, though, and was a reserve there for two years.
