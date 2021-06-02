Blast from NC State football summer camps past: 2010-12
When Tom O'Brien arrived at NC State leading into the 2007 season, summer camp became an important time for the Pack's football recruiting efforts. Each year, State seemingly found important pieces to its classes from its summer camps.
That trend has continued under head coach Dave Doeren.
Some of the targets that committed were long on State's recruiting board, but others did not emerge until strong performances at camp. Here's a recap of some of the standouts that emerged during their camp stops and came away with offers, eventually joining NC State's football program, from the years 2010-12.
Related link: Blast from camps past - 2007-09
Camp of 2010
This was a busy camp. One of the priorities was to identify specialists for the kicking game, and the Pack did that with punter Wil Baumann from Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High, kicker Niklas Sade from Raleigh's Wakefield High and long snapper Scott Thompson from Mission Viejo (Calif.) Trabuco Hills High.
Only Thompson accepted right away, but Baumann would soon join the fold, too. Sade actually verbally committed to Nebraska but eventually made a switch around Christmas to NC State. Four years later, the trio would go down as amongst the best at their respective positions in school history.
