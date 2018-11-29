Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolfpacker goes beyond the regular box score from NC State's 52-10 win at Louisville.

In our first part of the review, we analyze the offensive performance.

The Wolfpack scored an 76.7 on offense, its third lowest grade on that side of the ball this season.