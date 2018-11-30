Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolfpacker goes beyond the regular box score from NC State's 34-28 overtime win over North Carolina.

In our second part of the review, we analyze the defensive performance. The Pack graded out at just 68.2 on defense against UNC, its lowest mark of the season. The primary culprit: a pass coverage grade of just 55.2, well below the previous worst score of 64.0 against Boston College.

Here is a deeper analysis of the defense.

