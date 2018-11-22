Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolfpacker goes beyond the regular box score from NC State's 52-10 win over Louisville.

In our second part of the review, we analyze the defensive performance.

Related link: Offensive review

The Wolfpack scored a 75.6 on defense against the Cards, its second highest grade in an ACC game this season, trailing only the 81.3 it posted versus Virginia.