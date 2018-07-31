Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 10:18:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Australian punter Mackenzie Morgan excited to arrive at NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30

Ul9tl6bchjfveg0fqmql
Morgan will arrive this week at NC State.
Mackenzie Morgan twitter

NC State needed a punter to eventually replace A.J. Cole, who will be entering the senior season of what has been a heralded career up to this point. Thus landing a recruit of some sort at punter was a priority, be it in the 2019 class or as a late addition in 2018.

The Pack went an unusual route in the 2018 class this time.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}