In 2017, the award to the nation’s top punter, the Ray Guy Award, went to Texas’ Michael Dickson. He averaged 47.4 yards per punt last year, a new school-record for Texas, and he then turned pro and was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

The year before, Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky was the Ray Guy winner after he averaged 47.7 yards a punt. He was Utah’s third straight punter to win the award after Tom Hackett won it in both 2014 and 2015.

In 2013, Memphis’ Tom Hornsey was honored after he averaged 45.3 yards a punt. What do Hornsey, Hackett, Wishnowsky and Dickson all have in common? The winners of the last five Ray Guy Awards are Australian imports.

NC State is hoping to tap into that trend after landing a commitment from Australia-native Mackenzie Morgan, who announced his move on Twitter Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is expected to arrive at NC State on Aug. 2 when players report for preseason camp.