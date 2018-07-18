Australian punter announces his commitment to NC State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In 2017, the award to the nation’s top punter, the Ray Guy Award, went to Texas’ Michael Dickson. He averaged 47.4 yards per punt last year, a new school-record for Texas, and he then turned pro and was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks.
The year before, Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky was the Ray Guy winner after he averaged 47.7 yards a punt. He was Utah’s third straight punter to win the award after Tom Hackett won it in both 2014 and 2015.
In 2013, Memphis’ Tom Hornsey was honored after he averaged 45.3 yards a punt. What do Hornsey, Hackett, Wishnowsky and Dickson all have in common? The winners of the last five Ray Guy Awards are Australian imports.
NC State is hoping to tap into that trend after landing a commitment from Australia-native Mackenzie Morgan, who announced his move on Twitter Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is expected to arrive at NC State on Aug. 2 when players report for preseason camp.
Very proud to say that I've committed to Study and Punt at North Carolina State University.— Mackenzie Morgan (@mackenzmorgan94) July 18, 2018
A massive thank you goes to @StateCoachD and @CoachDShearer for the opportunity. Thanks aswell goes to @ProkickAus and @JohnnyPKA. Love the work you've done for me.@PackFootball pic.twitter.com/YURUnU9sEP
Morgan will enter into the competition to replace All-ACC candidate A.J. Cole, who averaged 43.7 yards per punt as a junior last fall and is returning for his senior campaign this year.
Morgan worked at Prokick Australia in training to punt in college. The same kicking academy also trained Dickson, among others.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook