NC State football now has eight commits from in-state prospects, and the Wolfpack secured its highest-ranked one yet in Clayton (N.C.) High star defensive end Savion Jackson Wednesday night.

The 6-3, 245-pounder is the first four-star prospect in the class and is listed No. 123 overall nationally by Rivals.com, who also has him as the No. 12 strongside defensive end in the land.

Jackson took some time to break down with The Wolfpacker why he chose to continue his career in Raleigh, which other recruits he wants to join him and more.