A once promising year for NC State, which was at one point ranked No. 2 in the national baseball polls, ended in the regional finals for the fourth consecutive year.

The result was far less heartbreaking than the previous three years thanks to Auburn crushing the Wolfpack, 15-7. The Tigers scored runs in each of the first five innings and then ended any doubt with a five-run eighth. NC State’s season ended at 42-18.

“They got a really good offensive ball club and a lot of great pitching,” Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent said. “They are sound defensively, just a lot of different ways to beat you.”

Avent elected to go with freshman lefty David Harrison, hoping that his changeup could keep the Tigers' lineup off balance. But the rookie could only get four outs, allowed three hits and four runs (two earned) and walked a batter before being lifted in favor of fifth-year senior closer Joe O’Donnell.

“He’s played every role, closer, starter and in between,” Avent explained about O'Donnell. “I never forget he pitched like 6.1 or something — we are in Boston in the coldest game I’ve ever played in my life — and Joe came in like the seventh inning and it went about 15 innings. I told Joe we were going to have to go back to that Boston game today.

“He was going to come in early and that was a role he hadn’t been in awhile.”

O’Donnell, who entered the contest with a 0.96 ERA, was tagged for four hits and three runs (two earned) while laboring to control his pitches. He walked five batters in 2.1 innings before giving way to sophomore righty Michael Bienlien, who many had suspected would start the game.

NC State had chances to try to close the gap, notably when it loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh trailing 8-3 for slugging junior left fielder Brett Kinneman, who led the Pack with 17 home runs this season. Kinneman though struck out looking.

It was a sloppy game all around for NC State, which committed five errors, walked eight batters and hit one. Auburn was only credited with seven earned runs. The leadoff batter for the Tigers reached in eight out of nine innings, and Auburn was held scoreless in just the sixth and seventh frames.

It was a tough ending for seven seniors that Avent invited to join him at the postgame press conference, including centerfielder Josh McLain who convinced Avent to let him play despite injuring his hamstring earlier Sunday during an 11-1 win over Army.

“They represented this university and our baseball program in a way that people have no idea,” Avent noted.

Auburn (42-21) will face the winner of the Gainesville Regional, which is likely to be top-seeded and the nation’s No. 1 team in Florida.