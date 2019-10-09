Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week five of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (3-3, 0-2 American), 34-6 NC State

ECU hung tight with Temple for about a half before the Owls pulled away for a 27-17 win in Greenville on a Thursday night, ESPN game. It was 10-10 late in the second quarter, but Temple scored the next 17 points. East Carolina's offense continued to struggle, totaling just 327 yards. Holton Ahlers completed less than half of his passes (19 of 39) but did throw for 229 yards and two scores. The defense though allowed Temple to have a balanced attack (237 rushing yards and 253 passing yards). East Carolina is on a bye this weekend before playing at Central Florida Oct. 19.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (1-4), 41-0 NC State

Western Carolina lost 24-21 at home to Gardner-Webb when the Bulldogs made a game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired. WCU could not stop Gardner-Webb running back Jayln Cagle, who rushed 21 times for 142 yards and two scores. That offset the Catamounts' quarterback Tyrie Adams piling up 236 total yards (98 rushing and 139 passing). Western Carolina is at The Citadel this Saturday.

Sept. 14 at West Virginia (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), 44-27 WVU

West Virginia was in the thick of it going into the fourth quarter with No. 11 Texas at home. The Longhorns led just 21-17 at that point, but Texas pulled away with three fourth quarter touchdowns to win 42-31. WVU quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns but also had four interceptions. West Virginia did out-gain Texas in total yards, 463-427, but it had a hard time stopping the Longhorns on the ground. Texas rushed for 216 yards and four scores, with Roschon Johnson rolling up 121 yards on 21 carries. West Virginia hosts Iowa State this Saturday.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (2-3, 1-0 MAC), 34-23 NC State

Ball State rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to win at Northern Illinois, 27-20, in its MAC opener. The Cardinals abandoned its prolific passing attack, with quarterback Drew Plitt completing only 4 of 14 passes for 34 yards and a pick, and went to the ground attack. Caleb Huntley ran 35 times for 157 yards and two scores, and Ball State piled up 235 overall yards against Northern Illinois. Ball State won despite Northern Illinois having a 388-269 advantage in total yards. The Cardinals travel to Eastern Michigan Saturday.

Sept. 28 at Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC), 31-13 FSU

Florida State had a bye last weekend and will be at Clemson Saturday.

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse had a bye last weekend and will be at NC State Thursday night.

Oct. 19 at Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

BC allowed a 41-yard field goal with 1:02 left at Louisville and fell 41-39. The game could prove to be a costly one as starting quarterback Anthony Brown suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Brown had completed 6 of 7 passes for 193 yards and a TD before getting injured. He was relieved by Dennis Grosel, who went 9-of-24 passing for 111 yards but three touchdowns with just one pick. Grosel also rushed for 47 yards. Boston College piled up an impressive 563 total yards, including 259 on the ground. Star running back A.J. Dillon rushed 22 times for 118 yards. However, its defense continues to struggle, allowing 664 total yards to Louisville. Boston College has a bye this week before hosting NC State.

Nov. 2 at No. 17/19 Wake Forest (5-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Demon Deacons had a bye week. It will host Louisville Saturday.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

The Tigers had a bye week ahead of its game against Florida State Saturday.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

The explosive Louisville offense continues to shine. Using a two quarterback system, Louisville completed 23 of 34 passes for 428 yards and two scores, and it rushed 44 times for 236 yards and three more touchdowns. All of Louisville's scoring drives featured an explosive play (20-plus yard pass or 10-plus yard run). The Cardinals gained 403 yards on 12 explosive plays (33.6 yards per play). It gained 262 yards on its other 65 plays (4.0 yards), which did not count a kneel down. Louisville is at Wake Forest this Saturday.

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech's defense could not get stops and allowed 587 total yards in a 38-22 home loss to UNC. The Yellow Jackets fell behind 17-0 at halftime before rallying to cut the deficit to 24-15 with 12:25 left in the game. UNC though responded with a pair of touchdowns to put the game out of reach. The one small piece of good news is that Georgia Tech set a new season-high with 321 total yards and had multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time this year. Georgia Tech hosts Duke Saturday.

Nov. 30 vs. UNC (3-3, 2-1 ACC)