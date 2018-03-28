Here are some notes from NC State baseball's terrific start:

NC State, Nationally Speaking

The Pack is 21-4 through 25 games, including 7-2 in the ACC. The last time NCSU had 21 wins in its first 25 contests was 2006, but this year’s team will hope for a better finish. The 2006 team went 19-19 after the first 25 contests and eventually lost to Stanford in the NCAA Regional.

This year’s team, though, has shown considerable promise, especially after sweeping then-No. 2 Clemson on the road March 16-18. NC State’s 7-2 record in league play is the best in the ACC. Thus the Wolfpack has emerged as a consensus top-10 team in the latest national polls:

• Perfect Game — 6th

• USA Today Coaches — 9th

• Baseball America — 10th

• D1Baseball.com — 10th

• National College Baseball Writers’ Association — 10th

NC State, Statistically Speaking

Here is where NC State ranks nationally and in the ACC in various statistical categories through March 27:

• Winning percentage: .840 — 1st in ACC, 4th in NCAA

• Home runs: 42 — 1st in ACC, 4th in NCAA

• Slugging percentage: .517 — 1st in ACC, 6th in NCAA

• Batting average: .317 — 1st in ACC, 7th in NCAA

• On-base percentage: .409 — 1st in ACC, 13th in NCAA

• Runs: 191 — 1st in ACC, 18th in NCAA

• Runs per game: 7.6 — 1st in ACC, 19th in NCAA

• Hits: 272 — 2nd in ACC, 12th in NCAA

• Stolen bases: 35 — 4th in ACC, tied for 38th in NCAA

• Walks and hits per inning allowed: 1.21 — 1st in ACC, 21st in NCAA

• Shutouts: 3 — tied for 2nd in ACC, tied for 16th in NCAA

• Hits allowed per nine innings: 7.28 —2nd in the ACC, 22nd in NCAA

• Earned run average: 2.96 — 2nd in ACC, 26th in NCAA

At The Plate

NC State’s most frequently used lineup features nine hitters that are all batting at least .284 at the plate with an on-base percentage (OBP) of at least .355. Seven of the nine are hitting over .300, and five of them have an OBP of at least .400.

The Pack also has quite a punch with the bat. Its 42 home runs through 25 games, though quite impressive, is still behind the record-setting pace of the 1988 team that whacked 123 homers in 61 games, an average of over two per contest.

Leading the way this year has been junior left fielder Brett Kinneman, who has hit 12 homers, tied for second nationally and just one behind the country's leader in Andrew Vaughn from Cal (though Vaughn has played two less games). Kinneman’s 34 runs batted in is tied for fifth in the country and is third in the ACC.

The record for homers in a season at NC State is 25, done first by Tracy Woodson in 1984 and matched by Turtle Zaun in 1988.

Additionally, junior first baseman Evan Edwards has eight homers, which is tied for 19th in the country and tied for second in the ACC behind Kinneman.

The Pack has been able to produce without senior infielder Stephen Pitarra in the lineup. Pitarra went 2 for 3 before being injured in game two. Freshman J.T. Jarrett has admirably stepped into his spot and hit .325 in 40 at bats and driven in three runs.

On The Mound

Senior left-hander Brian Brown has been lights out thus far this season. He is 4-0 in six starts, giving up just two earned runs in 37.2 innings pitched for a microscopic earned run average of 0.48, third best in the nation and tops in the conference.

The NC State record for lowest ERA in a season is 0.79 by Richard Phillips in 1973.

Brown’s 22 career wins are one away from tying Kurt Blackmon (1995-98) for 10th in school history. Brown will not reach Terry Harvey’s record of 35 wins from 1992-95, but he needs just four to get into the top five by tying Brad Rhodes’ 26 from 1986-89. Brown’s 51 career starts have moved him past Carlos Rodon (49 from 2012-14) into second place for the most ever at State, trailing only Harvey’s 60.

Brown has allowed just 24 hits in 37.2 innings and struck out 37 while walking only 11. He currently has 257 career strikeouts, moving him one past Corry Mazzoni (2009-11) into eighth all time at NC State. Brown has a realistic shot to reach third in the record books, currently occupied by Mike Caldwell who struck out 296 from 1968-71.

What’s Next

NC State travels for a three-game set at Virginia Tech beginning Thursday instead of the usual Friday due to Easter Sunday. The Hokies sport a 10-13 overall record and are 4-5 in the ACC.

Thus far in league play, VT took two of three at home against Pittsburgh to open conference action before hitting the road for its next two series and losing two out of three to both Georgia Tech and Boston College. NCSU took two of three from the Yellow Jackets last weekend in Raleigh.