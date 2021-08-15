Anatomy of a position: NC State safeties/nickels
How did NC State's 2021 roster come to be? This week, The Wolfpacker is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
We continue with a breakdown of the safeties and nickels.
As always, it starts with recruiting.
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|Current
|
2018
|
Tanner Ingle
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Jalen Frazier
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Jakeen Harris
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Khalid Martin
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Cecil Powell
|
|
NC State (CB)
|
2020
|
Rakeim Ashford
|
JC
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Devan Boykin
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Nehki Meredith
|
|
NC State (CB)
|
2020
|
Joshua Pierre-Louis
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Sean Brown
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Darius Edmundson
|
JC
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
Transfer
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Chase Hattley
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Mario Love Jr.
|
|
NC State
|
2018
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
|
NC State
The History
